MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) reached $85.75, with a -0.8% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.22% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 238.46% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $149.51 million, up 32.36% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.93% increase. As of now, MoneyLion Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.72. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.97 for its industry.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.