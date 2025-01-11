We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know
High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3.09, indicating a -0.96% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 5.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.01, reflecting a 150% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $97.91 million, reflecting a 4.62% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 60% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. High Tide Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, High Tide Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 234. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.88, so one might conclude that High Tide Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.