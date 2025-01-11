We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know
Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $4.98, indicating a -1.39% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 22.19% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cipher Mining Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Cipher Mining Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.52 million, down 13.6% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Cipher Mining Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.