We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hasbro (HAS) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) reached $57.04, with a -0.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had lost 10.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 5.26% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, down 20.28% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hasbro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.28% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Hasbro is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Hasbro currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.18 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that HAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.87.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.