We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CRH (CRH) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, CRH (CRH - Free Report) reached $91.78, with a -0.79% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.63%.
Shares of the building material company have depreciated by 6.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 10.47% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRH in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.48, signifying a 14.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.31 billion, up 7.22% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.5% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, CRH is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.7, which means CRH is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that CRH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.