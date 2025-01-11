We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nucor (NUE) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
Nucor (NUE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $118.16, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the steel company had lost 10.07% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.98% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Nucor will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 27, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.63, marking an 80.06% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.6 billion, showing a 14.35% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nucor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 13.97% decrease. Nucor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Nucor is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.76.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
