Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) reached $57.72, with a -0.79% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 5.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $141.4 million, reflecting a 9.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Main Street Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.89, so one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.