Image: Bigstock
Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB - Free Report) closed at $129.70, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 6.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Astera Labs, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 10, 2025.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Astera Labs, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 116.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.8 of its industry.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
