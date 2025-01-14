We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AxoGen (AXGN) Moves 18.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
AxoGen (AXGN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 18.2% higher at $18.05. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6% gain over the past four weeks.
AxoGen scored a strong price increase driven by the optimism surrounding the company’s announcement of preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The company announced that total revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately $47.5 million, an increase of 15.1% year over year. Full-year 2024 revenue is expected to be approximately $187.3 million, an increase of 17.8% year over year. Per management, the result reflects AxoGen's continued improvements in the execution of commercial strategies, and the continued adoption of Resensation.
This regenerative medicine company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +150%. Revenues are expected to be $47.5 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For AxoGen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AXGN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
AxoGen is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Teleflex (TFX - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.9% lower at $174.61. TFX has returned -2.9% in the past month.
For Teleflex
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.1% over the past month to $3.86. This represents a change of +14.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Teleflex currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).