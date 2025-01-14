Should iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (
VLUE) was launched on 04/16/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $6.85 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.74%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 32.20% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Cisco Systems Inc (
CSCO) accounts for about 5.91% of total assets, followed by At&t Inc (T) and Intel Corporation Corp (INTC).
The top 10 holdings account for about 33.43% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VLUE seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index before fees and expenses. The MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index is based on a traditional market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI USA Index which includes U.S. large and mid capitalization stocks.
The ETF has lost about -0.56% so far this year and is up about 7.54% in the last one year (as of 01/13/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $98.17 and $115.38.
The ETF has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 17.31% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 153 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VLUE is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.19 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $127.21 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
