Is FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF (QLC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 09/23/2015, the FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF (
Launched on 09/23/2015, the FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF (QLC) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Flexshares, and has been able to amass over $343.25 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. QLC, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Northern Trust Quality Large Cap Index.
The Northern Trust Quality Large Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of a universe of large capitalization securities which demonstrate characteristics of better quality, attractive valuation and positive momentum.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.25%.
QLC's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.04%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 34.10% of the portfolio. Financials and Telecom round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Apple Inc Common Stock Usd 0.00001 (AAPL)
accounts for about 7.87% of the fund's total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp Common Stock Usd 0.001 (NVDA) and Microsoft Corp Common Stock Usd 0.00000625 (MSFT).
QLC's top 10 holdings account for about 35.34% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -0.83% so far this year and was up about 25.15% in the last one year (as of 01/13/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $52.73 and $68.90.
The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 17.18% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 159 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $579.19 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $617.87 billion. VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
