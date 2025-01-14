Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (
FUTY Quick Quote FUTY - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Utilities - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.60 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market. FUTY seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Utilities Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Utilities Index represents the performance of the utilities sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.97%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector--about 99.80% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Nextera Energy Inc Common Stock Usd.01 (
NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) accounts for about 11.61% of total assets, followed by Southern Co/the Common Stock Usd5.0 ( SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) and Duke Energy Corp Common Stock Usd.001 ( DUK Quick Quote DUK - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 52.90% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FUTY has lost about -0.35%, and was up about 20.70% in the last one year (as of 01/13/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $38.61 and $53.38.
The ETF has a beta of 0.63 and standard deviation of 17.95% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 72 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FUTY is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Utilities ETF (
VPU Quick Quote VPU - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU Quick Quote XLU - Free Report) tracks Utilities Select Sector Index. Vanguard Utilities ETF has $6.44 billion in assets, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has $16.32 billion. VPU has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLU charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
Image: Bigstock
