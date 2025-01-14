Enphase Launches IQ8P Microinverters in Colombia, Panama & Costa Rica

Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH Quick Quote ENPH - Free Report) recently launched its new IQ8P Microinverters, with a peak output of 480 Watts (W) Alternating Current (AC), for residential and commercial applications in Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica. These microinverters will support high-powered solar modules. Significance of Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters
The IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production by handling a continuous direct current (DC) current of 14 amperes, making them suitable for advanced solar modules.
The IQ8P Microinverters are Enphase's most powerful microinverters with a peak output of 480 W. It can work with solar modules up to 670 W DC. All units installed in Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica come with a 20-year limited warranty.
Enphase is collaborating with installers and distributors across Latin America. This includes the launch of IQ8 Microinverters in the Caribbean and ongoing operations in Brazil, Puerto Rico and Mexico. ENPH’s Growth Prospects in the Solar Industry
The global solar market provides significant growth opportunities, primarily driven by favorable government policies, declining prices of solar panels and the rising adoption of alternate clean power sources.
Per a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the solar energy market size in terms of the installed base is expected to go from 2.81 thousand gigawatts (GWs) in 2025 to 11.19 thousand GWs by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.9% during the 2025-2030 period. Considering such growth prospects offered by the global solar market, the introduction of Enphase microinverters should aid the company in generating solid revenues in the coming years. Stocks to Consider
Other solar companies that are likely to benefit from the expanding solar market are discussed below.
Emeren Group Ltd. ( SOL Quick Quote SOL - Free Report) has an impressive solar development project pipeline of 7,684 megawatts (MW), out of which 5,182 MW are in the early stage and 2,502 MW are in the advanced stage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOL’s 2025 earnings per share is pinned at 36 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 260%. The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $144.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 47.7%. First Solar, Inc. ( FSLR Quick Quote FSLR - Free Report) is investing heftily to expand its manufacturing capacity. Such expansion plans are likely to enable it to achieve its production target of 15.6-16 gigawatts of solar modules by the end of 2024. The company expects to invest $1.6 billion in building new manufacturing facilities and expanding the existing ones, as well as upgrading machinery and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s 2025 earnings per share is pinned at $20.32, indicating year-over-year growth of 55.2%. The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $5.51 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 32.2%. SolarEdge Technologies ( SEDG Quick Quote SEDG - Free Report) is a provider of an optimized inverter solution consisting of inverters, power optimizers and a communication device that enables access to a cloud-based monitoring platform. In December 2024, SolarEdge launched its first commercial storage system, the CSS-OD battery, in Germany. SolarEdge has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 sales is pinned at $1.23 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 31.5%. ENPH Stock’s Price Movement
Shares of ENPH have lost 34.2% in the past three months compared with the
industry’s 18.3% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research ENPH’s Zacks Rank
ENPH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Enphase Launches IQ8P Microinverters in Colombia, Panama & Costa Rica
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) recently launched its new IQ8P Microinverters, with a peak output of 480 Watts (W) Alternating Current (AC), for residential and commercial applications in Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica. These microinverters will support high-powered solar modules.
Significance of Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters
The IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production by handling a continuous direct current (DC) current of 14 amperes, making them suitable for advanced solar modules.
The IQ8P Microinverters are Enphase's most powerful microinverters with a peak output of 480 W. It can work with solar modules up to 670 W DC. All units installed in Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica come with a 20-year limited warranty.
Enphase is collaborating with installers and distributors across Latin America. This includes the launch of IQ8 Microinverters in the Caribbean and ongoing operations in Brazil, Puerto Rico and Mexico.
ENPH’s Growth Prospects in the Solar Industry
The global solar market provides significant growth opportunities, primarily driven by favorable government policies, declining prices of solar panels and the rising adoption of alternate clean power sources.
Per a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the solar energy market size in terms of the installed base is expected to go from 2.81 thousand gigawatts (GWs) in 2025 to 11.19 thousand GWs by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.9% during the 2025-2030 period.
Considering such growth prospects offered by the global solar market, the introduction of Enphase microinverters should aid the company in generating solid revenues in the coming years.
Stocks to Consider
Other solar companies that are likely to benefit from the expanding solar market are discussed below.
Emeren Group Ltd. (SOL - Free Report) has an impressive solar development project pipeline of 7,684 megawatts (MW), out of which 5,182 MW are in the early stage and 2,502 MW are in the advanced stage.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOL’s 2025 earnings per share is pinned at 36 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 260%. The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $144.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 47.7%.
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR - Free Report) is investing heftily to expand its manufacturing capacity. Such expansion plans are likely to enable it to achieve its production target of 15.6-16 gigawatts of solar modules by the end of 2024. The company expects to invest $1.6 billion in building new manufacturing facilities and expanding the existing ones, as well as upgrading machinery and equipment.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s 2025 earnings per share is pinned at $20.32, indicating year-over-year growth of 55.2%. The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $5.51 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 32.2%.
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) is a provider of an optimized inverter solution consisting of inverters, power optimizers and a communication device that enables access to a cloud-based monitoring platform. In December 2024, SolarEdge launched its first commercial storage system, the CSS-OD battery, in Germany.
SolarEdge has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 sales is pinned at $1.23 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 31.5%.
ENPH Stock’s Price Movement
Shares of ENPH have lost 34.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 18.3% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ENPH’s Zacks Rank
ENPH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.