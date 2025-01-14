We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights R(GLCRX - Free Report) : 1.15% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. GLCRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 17.28% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value R6(UBVFX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. UBVFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 14.25%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science D(JNGLX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JNGLX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. JNGLX has an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 10.33% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.