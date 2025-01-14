CrowdStrike Trades at Premium Valuation: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) commands a lofty valuation, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 81.68X — well above the Zacks Internet – Software industry average of 35.37X. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 18.29 also far exceeds the industry average of 3.01. Forward 12-Month P/S Valuation Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Even more surprising is that CrowdStrike trades at such a lofty valuation multiple despite a 7.6% decline in its share price over the past six months. The stock has underperformed the industry’s return of 14.6% over the same time frame, as well as major cybersecurity players, including
Fortinet Inc. ( FTNT Quick Quote FTNT - Free Report) and CyberArk Software Ltd. ( CYBR Quick Quote CYBR - Free Report) , which have rallied 57.8% and 24.8%, respectively. 6-Month Price Return Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Despite this underperformance, the stock’s premium valuation underscores investor confidence in its long-term potential, even as it faces near-term headwinds.
Addressing CrowdStrike’s Recent Setbacks
CrowdStrike’s reputation took a hit following a global IT outage in July 2024, which was traced to its Falcon platform. This incident not only disrupted millions of
Microsoft Corporation’s ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) Windows devices but also lengthened sales cycles and deferred deals, creating short-term pressures on the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.
CrowdStrike’s revenue growth has slowed, with projections in the 20% range for fiscal 2025 and 2026, compared to its pre-2023 fiscal highs of more than 50%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
While the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS has been revised upward by a penny to $3.74 over the past seven days, the consensus mark for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised downward by 6 cents to $4.30.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Despite these challenges, the company has taken proactive steps to rebuild trust and improve its platform. Enhancements to Falcon’s automated recovery and security features highlight its commitment to customer confidence and innovation.
CrowdStrike’s Long-Term Strengths Remain Intact
CrowdStrike’s leadership in cybersecurity remains undisputed. The company secured several eight-figure contracts in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, demonstrating the resilience of its sales pipeline. Its Falcon platform, featuring more than 28 modules spanning endpoint protection, identity security and next-gen SIEM, is a cornerstone of its diversified offerings.
The “Falcon Flex” subscription model is particularly noteworthy. By enabling modular adoption of security features, it simplifies procurement and fosters customer retention, ensuring a steady revenue stream. These strategies, combined with a commitment to innovation, position CrowdStrike as a dependable partner in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.
Conclusion: Hold CrowdStrike Stock for Now
While CrowdStrike faces near-term hurdles, such as elevated valuation metrics and slower growth, its long-term prospects remain compelling. The company’s focus on innovation, strategic customer relationships and diversified product portfolio provide a strong foundation for future growth.
For investors, holding on to CrowdStrike stock appears prudent as the company navigates its challenges while remaining a dominant force in the cybersecurity sector. CrowdStrike carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Shutterstock
CrowdStrike Trades at Premium Valuation: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD - Free Report) commands a lofty valuation, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 81.68X — well above the Zacks Internet – Software industry average of 35.37X. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 18.29 also far exceeds the industry average of 3.01.
Forward 12-Month P/S Valuation
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Even more surprising is that CrowdStrike trades at such a lofty valuation multiple despite a 7.6% decline in its share price over the past six months. The stock has underperformed the industry’s return of 14.6% over the same time frame, as well as major cybersecurity players, including Fortinet Inc. (FTNT - Free Report) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR - Free Report) , which have rallied 57.8% and 24.8%, respectively.
6-Month Price Return Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Despite this underperformance, the stock’s premium valuation underscores investor confidence in its long-term potential, even as it faces near-term headwinds.
Addressing CrowdStrike’s Recent Setbacks
CrowdStrike’s reputation took a hit following a global IT outage in July 2024, which was traced to its Falcon platform. This incident not only disrupted millions of Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT - Free Report) Windows devices but also lengthened sales cycles and deferred deals, creating short-term pressures on the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.
CrowdStrike’s revenue growth has slowed, with projections in the 20% range for fiscal 2025 and 2026, compared to its pre-2023 fiscal highs of more than 50%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
While the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS has been revised upward by a penny to $3.74 over the past seven days, the consensus mark for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised downward by 6 cents to $4.30.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Despite these challenges, the company has taken proactive steps to rebuild trust and improve its platform. Enhancements to Falcon’s automated recovery and security features highlight its commitment to customer confidence and innovation.
CrowdStrike’s Long-Term Strengths Remain Intact
CrowdStrike’s leadership in cybersecurity remains undisputed. The company secured several eight-figure contracts in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, demonstrating the resilience of its sales pipeline. Its Falcon platform, featuring more than 28 modules spanning endpoint protection, identity security and next-gen SIEM, is a cornerstone of its diversified offerings.
The “Falcon Flex” subscription model is particularly noteworthy. By enabling modular adoption of security features, it simplifies procurement and fosters customer retention, ensuring a steady revenue stream. These strategies, combined with a commitment to innovation, position CrowdStrike as a dependable partner in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.
Conclusion: Hold CrowdStrike Stock for Now
While CrowdStrike faces near-term hurdles, such as elevated valuation metrics and slower growth, its long-term prospects remain compelling. The company’s focus on innovation, strategic customer relationships and diversified product portfolio provide a strong foundation for future growth.
For investors, holding on to CrowdStrike stock appears prudent as the company navigates its challenges while remaining a dominant force in the cybersecurity sector. CrowdStrike carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.