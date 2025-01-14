BLKB Unveils Donation Forms for New Zealand & Australia Customers

Blackbaud, Inc. ( BLKB Quick Quote BLKB - Free Report) has launched its Optimized Donation Forms for Raiser's Edge NXT users in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, the Standard and Optimized Donation Forms are available for Blackbaud customer relationship management (CRM) users in the region.
Designed to support nonprofits in sustaining and growing their missions, Blackbaud Donation Forms offers solutions to increase donations, enhance donor experiences, streamline administrative processes and lower transaction costs. Nonprofits can choose a fee coverage option that best suits their needs. Options include Complete Cover, offering free processing, or Donor Cover, enabling supporters to cover transaction fees.
Blackbaud highlighted that it is thrilled to extend Blackbaud Donation Forms, which are proven to boost fundraising without transaction fees, to a wider global audience. Thanks to the native integration with Blackbaud CRM, managing donations is simple and efficient. Transactions are saved in an enhanced revenue batch for review before finalizing, ensuring a smooth administrative process.
Key Features of BLKB Donation Forms
Blackbaud Optimized Donation Forms minimize decision-making for both the organization and its constituents, delivering an improved donor experience and boosting “click-to-donation-conversion” rates. Ideal for visually impactful campaigns aimed at gaining more donors, these mobile-first forms integrate seamlessly into websites, allowing direct payments without the need for additional web pages. They can be customized with images and mission statements, ensuring consistent and engaging branding.
Blackbaud’s Standard Donation Forms are ideal for targeted campaigns that require additional data collection. They offer full customization with options “to personalize colors, text, and ask ladders.” These forms also help retain donors by featuring a Recurring Gift Upsell, encouraging one-time donors to switch to monthly contributions.
Notably, Blackbaud's new donation forms are already delivering impressive results for U.S. customers. Using the Optimized Donation Forms., Seed Savers Exchange achieved a 10% growth in conversion rates and a 61% rise in average donation amounts compared to the previous year, highlighted Blackbaud.
Blackbaud is a leading software provider focused on supporting social impact. Its software is designed to enhance impact in areas such as fundraising, financial management for nonprofits, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. In September 2024, Blackbaud unveiled
modern donation forms for Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru users, aiding social impact organizations in enhancing donor engagement and driving fundraising efforts.
Moreover, strong momentum in the core social sector, along with strategic partnerships, bode well. In November 2024, Blackbaud partnered with
Flywire Corporation, a global payments enablement and software organization, to improve the payment experience for international students paying tuition fees at K-12 private and independent schools in the United States.
In September 2024, BLKB expanded its long-standing partnership with
Microsoft to incorporate Microsoft AI and analytics into software designed for the distinct operational needs of social impact organizations, eliminating the necessity for expensive customizations. The social sector contributed 89% to the company’s third-quarter revenues, marking a 6.6% year-over-year rise. Within this sector, contractual recurring revenues grew 6.8%, while transactional recurring revenues rose 6.6%.
However, Blackbaud has been encountering slow growth due to challenges in its EVERFI business. Additionally, the weak performance of the corporate sector in the third quarter of 2024 raised significant concerns. In January 2025, Blackbaud officially announced the sale of its EVERFI business to an independent private investment firm. The transaction, finalized on Dec. 31, 2024, followed a thorough strategic review process, and was closed for a nominal amount.
BLKB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 9.4% over the past year against the
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and RADCOM Ltd. ( RDCM Quick Quote RDCM - Free Report) . UI and IDCC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas RDCM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can . see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $7.30. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have surged 180.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 51.6% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RADCOM’ 2024 EPS is pegged at 80 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. RDCM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 25.36%. Its shares have surged 71.8% in the past year.
