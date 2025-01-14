Gear Up for M&T Bank (MTB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation (
MTB Quick Quote MTB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 31.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.33 billion, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain M&T Bank metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' to come in at $192.48 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $190.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 56.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest margin - Proforma' will reach 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 13.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Capital Ratio' stands at 15.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust income' reaching $174.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $159 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking revenues' will likely reach $108.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $112 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $132.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $121 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total other income' of $604.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $578 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $1.74 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.74 billion.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $1.73 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.72 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Other revenues from operations' to reach $153.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $145 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for M&T Bank here>>> Over the past month, M&T Bank shares have recorded returns of -5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
