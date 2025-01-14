Is Flowers Foods Stock Worth a Buy at a P/S Multiple of 0.8X?

(
Flowers Foods, Inc. ( FLO Quick Quote FLO - Free Report) is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/E) ratio of 0.77 compared with the Zacks Food – Miscellaneous industry’s 1.24. This valuation gap highlights the stock's attractiveness for value-oriented investors seeking potential upside in an otherwise competitive sector. Strengthening its appeal, FLO boasts a Value Score of B, a metric that underscores its favorable position. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, a closer look at the company’s operations highlights a mix of strategic priorities, growth opportunities, and broader and category challenges.
Factors Driving FLO’s Appeal
Flowers Foods has been on track with its core priorities, which include developing its team, concentrating on brands, prioritizing margins and looking out for prudent mergers and acquisitions. To this end, management has been shifting its focus toward becoming a more brand-focused company. The company expects its optimized portfolio to drive market share gains through innovation.
Innovation remains at the core of Flowers Foods' strategy, with several new product launches contributing to growth. On its third-quarter earnings call, management stated that the keto loaf had gained an impressive 730 basis points in unit share and 770 basis points in dollar share, making it one of the fastest-growing products in its subcategory. Flowers Foods introduced Dave’s Killer Bread snack bars and plans a national rollout of snack bites in 2025. Building on Wonder's extensive brand equity, Flowers Foods is also preparing for a national launch of sweet baked goods in 2025. These product launches not only diversify the company’s portfolio but also position it to capture growth in adjacent and emerging categories, enhancing long-term revenue potential. Driven by its focus on catering to consumers’ evolving needs, Flowers Foods' primary bread brands continued to deliver impressive performance in the third quarter of 2024. Unit sales of Nature’s Own brand increased by 2% in tracked channels, supported by the brand's strong consumer recognition and focus on health-conscious offerings. DKB achieved a 4% increase in unit sales, driven by its appeal to premium and organic-focused consumers. Wonder Bread saw a 3% rise in unit sales, bolstered by its nostalgic value and consistent quality. Canyon Bakehouse delivered exceptional 11%-unit sales growth, solidifying its dominance in the gluten-free bread segment. Moving to margins, the company is undertaking pricing and saving measures and efforts to enhance business efficiency. Flowers Foods is adhering to its objectives, which include executing its portfolio strategy by exiting the low-margin business and replacing it with a margin-accretive new business, enhancing its cost structure, investing in its brands to drive volume and share gains and boosting the product mix, utilizing technology to improve data visibility and make better strategic decisions and investing in its team to enhance overall execution. Key Challenges Faced by Flowers Foods
Like many other food companies, such as
General Mills ( GIS Quick Quote GIS - Free Report) , Conagra Brands ( CAG Quick Quote CAG - Free Report) and B&G Foods ( BGS Quick Quote BGS - Free Report) , Flowers Foods has been encountering a dynamic consumer landscape. Shifts in spending behavior and heightened promotional activity negatively impacted the company's performance in the third quarter of 2024. While the broader food industry has benefited from a consumer shift toward at-home consumption, Flowers Foods faces headwinds specific to its core categories, including fresh packaged bread and cake. The cake category remains a persistent challenge, reflecting evolving consumer preferences that are shifting away from traditional offerings. With consumers prioritizing at-home dining, the foodservice channel continues to face demand erosion. This shift limits Flowers Foods’ ability to capitalize on recovery opportunities in out-of-home dining spaces. These pressures underscore the company's reliance on struggling segments, presenting risks to revenue growth. The competitive environment has intensified, with promotions rising notably in the second half of 2024. Reliance on promotions may undermine Flowers Foods’ ability to sustain premium pricing for its core brands, posing a threat to profitability. Apart from this, persistent inflationary pressures in labor and input costs are an area of concern. Investors’ Playbook for FLO Stock
Flowers Foods’ strong brands and strategic priorities, especially innovation, underscore its potential for long-term growth. However, challenges, such as shifting consumer behaviors, cost inflation and increased promotional activity, could weigh on near-term performance. While FLO’s attractive valuation may appeal to value-focused investors, its ability to manage macroeconomic pressures and sustain growth warrants a close watch. For now, maintaining positions in Flowers Foods seems prudent. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
Is Flowers Foods Stock Worth a Buy at a P/S Multiple of 0.8X?
(Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO - Free Report) is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/E) ratio of 0.77 compared with the Zacks Food – Miscellaneous industry’s 1.24. This valuation gap highlights the stock's attractiveness for value-oriented investors seeking potential upside in an otherwise competitive sector. Strengthening its appeal, FLO boasts a Value Score of B, a metric that underscores its favorable position.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, a closer look at the company’s operations highlights a mix of strategic priorities, growth opportunities, and broader and category challenges.
Factors Driving FLO’s Appeal
Flowers Foods has been on track with its core priorities, which include developing its team, concentrating on brands, prioritizing margins and looking out for prudent mergers and acquisitions. To this end, management has been shifting its focus toward becoming a more brand-focused company. The company expects its optimized portfolio to drive market share gains through innovation.
Innovation remains at the core of Flowers Foods' strategy, with several new product launches contributing to growth. On its third-quarter earnings call, management stated that the keto loaf had gained an impressive 730 basis points in unit share and 770 basis points in dollar share, making it one of the fastest-growing products in its subcategory. Flowers Foods introduced Dave’s Killer Bread snack bars and plans a national rollout of snack bites in 2025. Building on Wonder's extensive brand equity, Flowers Foods is also preparing for a national launch of sweet baked goods in 2025. These product launches not only diversify the company’s portfolio but also position it to capture growth in adjacent and emerging categories, enhancing long-term revenue potential.
Driven by its focus on catering to consumers’ evolving needs, Flowers Foods' primary bread brands continued to deliver impressive performance in the third quarter of 2024. Unit sales of Nature’s Own brand increased by 2% in tracked channels, supported by the brand's strong consumer recognition and focus on health-conscious offerings. DKB achieved a 4% increase in unit sales, driven by its appeal to premium and organic-focused consumers. Wonder Bread saw a 3% rise in unit sales, bolstered by its nostalgic value and consistent quality. Canyon Bakehouse delivered exceptional 11%-unit sales growth, solidifying its dominance in the gluten-free bread segment.
Moving to margins, the company is undertaking pricing and saving measures and efforts to enhance business efficiency. Flowers Foods is adhering to its objectives, which include executing its portfolio strategy by exiting the low-margin business and replacing it with a margin-accretive new business, enhancing its cost structure, investing in its brands to drive volume and share gains and boosting the product mix, utilizing technology to improve data visibility and make better strategic decisions and investing in its team to enhance overall execution.
Key Challenges Faced by Flowers Foods
Like many other food companies, such as General Mills (GIS - Free Report) , Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) and B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) , Flowers Foods has been encountering a dynamic consumer landscape. Shifts in spending behavior and heightened promotional activity negatively impacted the company's performance in the third quarter of 2024. While the broader food industry has benefited from a consumer shift toward at-home consumption, Flowers Foods faces headwinds specific to its core categories, including fresh packaged bread and cake.
The cake category remains a persistent challenge, reflecting evolving consumer preferences that are shifting away from traditional offerings. With consumers prioritizing at-home dining, the foodservice channel continues to face demand erosion. This shift limits Flowers Foods’ ability to capitalize on recovery opportunities in out-of-home dining spaces. These pressures underscore the company's reliance on struggling segments, presenting risks to revenue growth.
The competitive environment has intensified, with promotions rising notably in the second half of 2024. Reliance on promotions may undermine Flowers Foods’ ability to sustain premium pricing for its core brands, posing a threat to profitability. Apart from this, persistent inflationary pressures in labor and input costs are an area of concern.
Investors’ Playbook for FLO Stock
Flowers Foods’ strong brands and strategic priorities, especially innovation, underscore its potential for long-term growth. However, challenges, such as shifting consumer behaviors, cost inflation and increased promotional activity, could weigh on near-term performance. While FLO’s attractive valuation may appeal to value-focused investors, its ability to manage macroeconomic pressures and sustain growth warrants a close watch. For now, maintaining positions in Flowers Foods seems prudent. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.