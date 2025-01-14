We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) . GPK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.02, which compares to its industry's average of 13.64. GPK's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.44 and as low as 8.60, with a median of 10.09, all within the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GPK has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.91.
Finally, we should also recognize that GPK has a P/CF ratio of 6.23. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.85. Over the past year, GPK's P/CF has been as high as 7.09 and as low as 5.57, with a median of 6.50.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Graphic Packaging Holding Company is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GPK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.