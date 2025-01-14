Back to top

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ANF crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for ANF

ANF could be on the verge of another rally after moving 12.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Once investors consider ANF's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 6 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch ANF for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


