Fortinet Partners With Steelers: Time to Add This Security Leader?

Fortinet's ( FTNT Quick Quote FTNT - Free Report) stock performance has garnered significant attention from investors, with shares surging 51.4% in the past year. The cybersecurity leader's recent partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their "Proud Partner" for the 2024-2025 season exemplifies its growing enterprise presence, though investors should weigh both opportunities and valuation concerns. 1-Year Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Strategic Partnerships and Enterprise Growth
The partnership with Steelers, spanning across Acrisure Stadium and training facilities, showcases Fortinet's comprehensive Security Fabric platform capabilities. The implementation includes FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls, FortiSwitch Ethernet switches, and various security solutions protecting everything from corporate operations to public Internet access. This 15-year relationship adds to FTNT's growing portfolio of enterprise clients, including recent wins with the Vancouver Canucks, demonstrating strong customer retention and solution scalability.
Financial Performance and Market Metrics
FTNT’s third-quarter 2024 results showed robust performance with total revenues growing 13% to $1.508 billion. Service revenues, comprising 69% of total revenues, increased 19% to $1.034 billion, while product revenues returned to growth at 1.7%. The company achieved record gross margins of 83.2% and operating margins of 36.1%, reflecting strong operational efficiency. However, investors should note these premium metrics contribute to the elevated valuation multiples.
Competitive Landscape and Challenges
The cybersecurity market remains highly competitive, with Fortinet facing strong competition from established players like
Palo Alto Networks ( PANW Quick Quote PANW - Free Report) , Cisco Systems ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) , Check Point Software Technologies ( CHKP Quick Quote CHKP - Free Report) , CrowdStrike and Zscaler. Each competitor brings unique strengths, making it crucial for Fortinet to maintain its technological edge. The company's position as the only vendor leveraging a single operating system across five secure networking Gartner Magic Quadrant solutions provides differentiation, though sustaining this advantage requires continuous innovation. The forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 10.93 sits well above the Zacks Internet Software industry average of 3.01, suggesting high growth expectations but also increased risk. FTNT’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Growth Catalysts and Innovation
Fortinet's commitment to innovation is evident in its expanded Security Operations portfolio, including the launch of Lacework FortiCNAPP and FortiDLP, representing a new $20 billion market opportunity. The company's AI-driven Security Operations business showed remarkable growth with 32% billings growth, accounting for 10.5% of total business. Unified SASE billings grew 14%, with security service edge billings growth of 220% and pipeline up 130%, indicating strong market momentum.
Macroeconomic Considerations
Potential headwinds include economic slowdowns and shifts in corporate IT spending patterns. Fortinet's premium valuation suggests limited room for error in navigating these challenges while maintaining growth rates and market share. The company's ability to execute growth initiatives while managing these macroeconomic factors will be crucial for stock performance in 2025.
Investment Outlook
For investors considering Fortinet, the combination of solid fundamentals, market leadership and strong partnerships presents an intriguing opportunity. The company's expanding product portfolio and strategic wins in enterprise security demonstrate business strength. However, the elevated valuation metrics suggest careful timing may be warranted for potential entry points.
Looking ahead to 2025, several factors support monitoring the stock closely. The expected refresh cycle of FortiGate products, with a record number reaching the end-of-support lifecycle in 2026, could drive additional growth. The company's expansion in AI-driven security solutions and consistent execution in securing high-profile partnerships indicate strong market positioning. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $6.6 billion, suggesting 10.07% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings has moved north by 0.9% to $2.37 per share over the past 30 days. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research . Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar Investors should watch for catalysts that could justify the premium valuation, including sustained growth in service revenues, successful expansion in the SASE and Security Operations markets, and continued innovation in AI-driven security solutions. Additionally, monitoring competitive dynamics and the company's ability to maintain technological leadership will be crucial for evaluating investment timing. Conclusion
While Fortinet's strong execution and market leadership make it a compelling watch for 2025, the current valuation suggests investors might benefit from a patient approach, looking for more attractive entry points while continuing to monitor the company's execution of key growth initiatives and ability to maintain its competitive advantages in the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Fortinet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
