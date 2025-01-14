We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pre-Markets Down as Q4 Earnings Season Kicks Off Mid-Week
Monday, January 13, 2025
We’re exactly one week away from the inaugural of the second (non-consecutive) presidential term of Donald Trump. Stock market activity has been fairly volatile since the election results November 5th, first jumping higher across indexes but then re-thinking things a month later. Currently, we’re down between -3.8% (S&P 500) and -7.3% (Russell 2000) over the past month of trading.
This morning, we’re seeing more of the same. The Dow is in the red to the tune of -68 points at this hour, with the S&P -38. The Nasdaq is currently seeing a deeper sell-off, -197 points at this hour. The small-cap Russell is -20.
To be sure, this is not wholly based on the incoming administration. A strong dollar while the rest of the world struggles to keep their economies strengthened — from China to Europe — provides some economic headwinds, even while forecasts for Q4 earnings season appear favorable from this vista ahead of the big banks reporting. JPMorgan Chase (JPM - Free Report) helps kick things off with its earnings report Wednesday, where it expects earnings growth of +1.26% and revenues +6.17% year over year.
We’re also up more than 100 basis points (bps) on 10-year Treasury bond yields from mid-September levels. Currently, we’re looking at +4.76%, with +4.39% on the 2-year. These are not figures commensurate with pending lower interest rates in the near-to-medium term. Investors have already abandoned hope for a late-January cut; odds for a March 20 cut by 25 bps are also getting worse, as big economic numbers like a strong Employment Report demonstrate the economy can succeed at current interest rate levels (+4.25-4.50%).
What to Expect from This Trading Week
Aside from JPMorgan earnings Wednesday — which, by the way, will also bring us Q4 results from Citigroup (C - Free Report) and Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) — we’ll see Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, both for December. Also Retail Sales, Imports/Exports and Housing Starts/Building Permits — also for December — will come out.
Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.
Further, manufacturing prints from Empire State and Philly Fed surveys are expected this week, as well as a new Homebuilder Confidence survey, which will present results from early January. We’ll continue to look for signs of weakness, which may help the Fed reach different conclusions relative to monetary policy, but these expectations have been in vain so far in the new year.
Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>