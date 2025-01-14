We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Air Products and Chemicals in Focus
Headquartered in Allentown, Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) is a Basic Materials stock that has seen a price change of 1.05% so far this year. The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.77 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.42%. This compares to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.47% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $7.08 is up 33.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.08%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is 57%, which means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for APD for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $13.05 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 4.99%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, APD is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).