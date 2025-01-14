We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $25.90, demonstrating a +1.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 1100% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $471.42 million, showing a 91.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.89% upward. As of now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.21 for its industry.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
