Ford Motor Company (F) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) reached $9.71, with a +0.62% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.38%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.12% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 17.24% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $43.63 billion, indicating a 0.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.99% lower. Currently, Ford Motor Company is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.63. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.97.
Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.