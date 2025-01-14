Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Walt Disney (
DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) ending at $108.08, denoting a -0.52% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.
The entertainment company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.14% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.64% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Walt Disney will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.45, showcasing a 18.85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.7 billion, indicating a 4.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.41 per share and a revenue of $94.94 billion, signifying shifts of +8.85% and +3.91%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Walt Disney boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Walt Disney is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.
It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DIS in the coming trading sessions
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
