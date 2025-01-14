We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Netflix (NFLX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $840.29, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.
The internet video service's stock has dropped by 8.83% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Netflix in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 21, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $4.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 99.53%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.15 billion, indicating a 14.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Netflix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Netflix boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Netflix is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.46. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.9.
Investors should also note that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.