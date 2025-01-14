We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) standing at $316.38, reflecting a -0.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.74% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 5.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 88.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $204.66 million, up 35.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.16% upward. Duolingo, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duolingo, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 104.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.65, which means Duolingo, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.