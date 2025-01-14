We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allstate (ALL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Allstate (ALL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $182.54, indicating a +0.86% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.
The insurer's stock has dropped by 7.78% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 5.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Allstate in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.89, signifying a 1.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.71 billion, showing a 12.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Allstate. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. At present, Allstate boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Allstate is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.21 of its industry.
One should further note that ALL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.