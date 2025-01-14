We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BRF (BRFS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.85, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.
Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have depreciated by 16.67% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.14, reflecting a 6.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.74 billion, up 61.67% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BRF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.55% decrease. BRF is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BRF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.7 of its industry.
It's also important to note that BRFS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.7 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.