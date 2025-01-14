Procter & Gamble (PG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) closed at $158.84, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 7.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 8.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 22, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.67 billion, up 1.08% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $85.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.16% and +1.57%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.4.
It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.66.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
