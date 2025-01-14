We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Emcor Group (EME) Stock Moves 0.16%: What You Should Know
Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $467.78, demonstrating a +0.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.
The the stock of construction and maintenance company has fallen by 2.55% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 10.48% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.54, signifying a 23.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.84 billion, up 11.73% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Emcor Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.46 of its industry.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.