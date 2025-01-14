We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) reached $54.69, with a -1.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.38%.
Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 21.77% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 5.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming release. On that day, Affirm Holdings is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 575%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $799.77 million, indicating a 35.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.53 per share and a revenue of $3.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +68.26% and +33.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Affirm Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
