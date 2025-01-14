We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Trip.com (TCOM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Trip.com (TCOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $63.71, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.38%.
Coming into today, shares of the travel services company had lost 12.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 5.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Trip.com to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.69 billion, indicating a 16.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Trip.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.28% increase. Trip.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Trip.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.83 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.07.
Investors should also note that TCOM has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.