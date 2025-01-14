We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) closed at $17.42, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.38%.
Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 1.85% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion, up 4.54% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Levi Strauss is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.64.
Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.