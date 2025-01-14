We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $94.61, demonstrating a -0.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.
The medical device manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 5.29% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting a 18.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.4 billion, up 18.15% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Boston Scientific holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Boston Scientific is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.88, so one might conclude that Boston Scientific is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, BSX's PEG ratio is currently 2.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.