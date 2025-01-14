We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Stock Jumps 18.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Blueprint Medicines (BPMC - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 18.2% higher at $103.36. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks.
The sudden soaring of the stock price was observed after Blueprint announced its 2025 corporate outlook and growth strategy, highlighting plans to build on its established R&D and commercial expertise. Growth in 2025 is expected to be fuelled by Ayvakit sales, which is approved for gastrointestinal stromal tumors and advanced and indolent systemic mastocytosis (SM). Per BPMC, the SM franchise has a peak revenue opportunity of $4 billion, with Ayvakit alone expected to achieve $2 billion in annual revenues by 2030. Additionally, pipeline is also progressing well.
This cancer drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +73.1%. Revenues are expected to be $147.54 million, up 105% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Blueprint Medicines, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BPMC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Blueprint Medicines is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $2.48. TSVT has returned -23.9% in the past month.
2seventy bio, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +82%. 2seventy bio, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).