Should Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 01/26/2004, the Vanguard Value ETF (
VTV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $128.19 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.31%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 24.10% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) accounts for about 3.21% of total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase & Co (
and Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.1% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VTV seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index measures the investment return of large-capitalization value stocks.
The ETF has lost about -0.04% so far this year and is up roughly 15.92% in the last one year (as of 01/14/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $147.46 and $181.87.
The ETF has a beta of 0.88 and standard deviation of 13.99% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 337 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VTV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $62.93 billion in assets, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.89 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and SCHD charges 0.06%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
