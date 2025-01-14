Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD)?

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (
RSPD Quick Quote RSPD - Free Report) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $313.52 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPD seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQL WEIGHT CONS DISCRETIONARY ID before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary Index equally weights stocks in the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.85%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Tapestry Inc (
TPR Quick Quote TPR - Free Report) accounts for about 2.33% of total assets, followed by Ebay Inc ( EBAY Quick Quote EBAY - Free Report) and Darden Restaurants Inc ( DRI Quick Quote DRI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 21.91% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -1.46% so far this year and was up about 15.31% in the last one year (as of 01/14/2025). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $45.16 and $56.13.
The ETF has a beta of 1.38 and standard deviation of 22.77% for the trailing three-year period. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPD is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (
VCR Quick Quote VCR - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLY Quick Quote XLY - Free Report) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $6.50 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $22.68 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD)?
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD - Free Report) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $313.52 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPD seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQL WEIGHT CONS DISCRETIONARY ID before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary Index equally weights stocks in the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.85%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Tapestry Inc (TPR - Free Report) accounts for about 2.33% of total assets, followed by Ebay Inc (EBAY - Free Report) and Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 21.91% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -1.46% so far this year and was up about 15.31% in the last one year (as of 01/14/2025). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $45.16 and $56.13.
The ETF has a beta of 1.38 and standard deviation of 22.77% for the trailing three-year period. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPD is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY - Free Report) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $6.50 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $22.68 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.