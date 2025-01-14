Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Consumer & World Stocks

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the last trading session, Wall Street was mixed. Among the top ETFs, SPY added 0.2%, DIA advanced about 1% while QQQ moved 0.3% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

IYC: Volume 3.98 Times Average

This consumer ETF (IYC - Free Report) was under the microscope as about 694,405 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 175,000 shares and came as IYC lost about 0.2% in the last trading session. IYC is down 5.6% in a month’s time.

VT: Volume 2.66 Times Average

This world stock ETF (VT - Free Report) was in the spotlight as around 4.23 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 1.59 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VT slumped 0.2% in the last session. VT ETF has lost 4.9% over the past month.


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) - free report >>

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - free report >>

Published in

etfs