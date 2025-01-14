Is Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Sector - Real Estate funds, you might want to consider passing on by Franklin Real Estate Security A (
FREEX Quick Quote FREEX - Free Report) as a possibility. FREEX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
Zacks categorizes FREEX in Sector - Real Estate, which is a segment packed with options. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular income vehicle thanks their taxation rules, and Sector - Real Estate mutual funds typically invest in them. A REIT is required to pay out at least 90% of its income annually to avoid double taxation, and this technique makes securities in these funds high dividend players--almost bond-like in some cases--though their risk is similar to equities.
History of Fund/Manager
Franklin is based in San Mateo, CA, and is the manager of FREEX. Franklin Real Estate Security A made its debut in January of 1994, and since then, FREEX has accumulated about $202.35 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Daniel Scher who has been in charge of the fund since May of 2014.
Performance
Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. FREEX has a 5-year annualized total return of 2.82% and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of -5.39%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FREEX over the past three years is 21.2% compared to the category average of 16.08%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 20.89% compared to the category average of 16.73%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. FREEX has a 5-year beta of 0.99, which means it is likely to be as volatile as the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -9.7. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FREEX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.16% compared to the category average of 0.98%. From a cost perspective, FREEX is actually more expensive than its peers.
Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Franklin Real Estate Security A ( FREEX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.
