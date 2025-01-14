Telefonica & Siemens Partner for Spain's Industrial Transformation

Telefonica, S.A. ( TEF Quick Quote TEF - Free Report) recently joined forces with Siemens ( SIEGY Quick Quote SIEGY - Free Report) to facilitate the digitalization and automation of industries in Spain, harnessing advanced connectivity, cutting-edge technologies like 5G and IoT, and modern solutions such as the Digital Twin and artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative aims to transform production processes, empowering factories and businesses to unlock the potential of digital innovation. Synergies between TEF’s state-of-the-art network infrastructure and Siemens’ innovative industrial solutions are integral to Spain’s digital revolution. Through this alliance, TEF and SIEGY will enable industries to embrace new production models that depend mostly on data capture, interpretation and utilization. Per the agreement, Telefonica’s subsidiaries, Telefonica Espana and Geprom, will team up with Siemens to offer specialized training and certification programs in automation and digitalization. The primary focus is to enhance the synergy between industrial networks in factory operations and business environments. This will be achieved by leveraging SCADA architectures powered by the Siemens WinCC OA system and deploying production management solutions through the Opcenter platform. The training initiatives will empower professionals to implement AI-driven models and advanced data management solutions, enabling factories to make smarter decisions and improve productivity. Telefonica and Siemens will be creating digitalized environments, enabling their customers to fully engage with and benefit from the digital revolution. In addition, the collaboration will foster the generation of professional services that integrate best practices and solutions for industrial digitalization projects and help develop new use cases within Spain. TEF Stands to Benefit From Strong 5G Potential
The company continues to make significant investments in expanding and transforming its 5G network to deliver outstanding connectivity across all aspects, including capacity, speed, coverage and security. It has launched 5G+ (5G SA) in Spain, Brazil, Germany and the U.K. and plans to increase the 5G SA coverage in core markets by 2025. Recently, TEF
announced reaching a milestone by covering more than 90% of Spain’s population with its advanced 5G network at the end of 2024. Moreover, in December 2024, Telefonica and 112 Extremadura unveiled a pilot service utilizing cutting-edge technologies to enhance the speed, efficiency and reliability of emergency interventions. This innovative initiative leverages Telefonica’s advanced 5G+ Network Slicing technology and a cloud-based Push-To-Talk solution to improve communications for emergency teams during rescue and recovery missions. As the demand for cutting-edge 5G technology continues to surge, TEF is well-poised to capitalize on this emerging trend and unlock new levels of productivity and innovation across the globe. TEF’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
TEF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have declined 3.2% in the past year compared with the
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.
