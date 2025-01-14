Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH Quick Quote ENPH - Free Report) recently introduced its most powerful home battery solution, IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, in the solar markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. This energy system has a storage capacity of 5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and can be configured up to 70 kWh. How Will the Launch Benefit ENPH?
Enphase Energy Unveils IQ Battery 5P in Germany, Austria & Switzerland
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) recently introduced its most powerful home battery solution, IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, in the solar markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. This energy system has a storage capacity of 5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and can be configured up to 70 kWh.
How Will the Launch Benefit ENPH?
The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is an all-in-one alternate current (AC)-coupled system that offers unparalleled versatility to satisfy a range of household energy requirements. It provides consistent backup power, supports single-phase and three-phase applications and is covered by a 15-year warranty.
When used in conjunction with the IQ System Controller 3 INT, it may discharge up to double the maximum continuous power for three seconds, allowing high-power devices to function during a grid malfunction. As a result, it can supply each homeowner with reliable energy, including backup power or grid support, whenever they desire it.
With its latest introduction, Enphase will undoubtedly reach out to more solar homeowners and installers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, which are increasingly adopting solar energy and aiming to become more grid-independent. This should result in more customers selecting ENPH’s battery solutions, boosting its future revenues.
ENPH’s Growth Prospects
The rapidly increasing adoption of clean energy is providing a competitive edge to the energy storage market. Nations are expanding their energy storage capacity to boost their clean energy goals, with Europe being no exception.
To this end, the Mordor Intelligence firm predicts that the battery energy storage system (BESS) market in Europe will witness a CAGR of 20.7% between 2024 and 2029. Such a solid projection must have been encouraging Enphase Energy to expand its footprint in this region. Its recent introduction of IQ Battery 5P is a bright example of that.
Earlier, the company introduced its IQ Battery 5P in Belgium and France in September and July of 2024, respectively, reflecting yet another of its efforts to enhance its presence in the European energy storage market.
Opportunities for ENPH’s Peers
Other prominent solar players, such as Emeren Group (SOL - Free Report) , SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ - Free Report) , are also expanding their footprint to reap the benefits of the expanding BESS market across Europe.
In December 2024, Emeren announced the closing of the second round of its BESS portfolio under the Development Service Agreement with Arpinge. The round contains two freestanding BESS projects in Sicily, Italy, with a combined capacity of 162 megawatts (MW).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOL’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 47.7% from the 2024 estimated figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a massive rise of 260% from the 2024 estimated earnings.
SolarEdge has a strong presence in Europe, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. In December 2024, SEDG launched its first commercial storage system, the CSS-OD battery, in Germany. This new battery offers an integrated solar and storage solution that can be used both indoors and outdoors.
SEDG has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales implies an improvement of 31.5% from the 2024 estimated figure.
On Jan. 8, 2025, Canadian Solar revealed that its e-STORAGE subsidiary has inked contracts with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to supply 2 gigawatt-hours of direct-current battery energy storage systems for two significant projects in Scotland.
CSIQ has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales implies an improvement of 21.3% from the 2024 estimated figure.
ENPH Stock Price Movement
In the past month, shares of Enphase Energy have declined 6.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 1.1%.
ENPH’s Zacks Rank
Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).