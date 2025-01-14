Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Kenvue?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Kenvue (KVUE - Free Report) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.26 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 13, 2025.
Kenvue's Earnings ESP sits at +3.23%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.26 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. KVUE is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP.
KVUE is just one of a large group of Consumer Staples stocks with a positive ESP figure. Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Tyson Foods is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 3, 2025. TSN's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.82 a share 20 days from its next earnings release.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods is $0.79, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +3.36%.
KVUE and TSN's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
