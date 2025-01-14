Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider United Airlines?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications.
United Airlines ( earns a #1 (Strong Buy) seven days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 21, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.06 a share. UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report)
By taking the percentage difference between the $3.06 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.01 Zacks Consensus Estimate, United Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +1.57%. Investors should also know that UAL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
UAL is just one of a large group of Transportation stocks with a positive ESP figure.
Delta Air Lines ( is another qualifying stock you may want to consider. DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report)
Slated to report earnings on April 9, 2025, Delta Air Lines holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.83 a share 85 days from its next quarterly update.
Delta Air Lines' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +6.96% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.
UAL and DAL's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
Image: Bigstock
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider United Airlines?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) seven days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 21, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.06 a share.
By taking the percentage difference between the $3.06 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.01 Zacks Consensus Estimate, United Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +1.57%. Investors should also know that UAL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
UAL is just one of a large group of Transportation stocks with a positive ESP figure. Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Slated to report earnings on April 9, 2025, Delta Air Lines holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.83 a share 85 days from its next quarterly update.
Delta Air Lines' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +6.96% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.
UAL and DAL's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>