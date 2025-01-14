Curious about Webster Financial (WBS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Webster Financial (
WBS Quick Quote WBS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $685.95 million, increasing 8.1% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Webster Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 48.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 43%.
Analysts predict that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $71.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66.57 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming loans and leases' will reach $443.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $209.54 million.
Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $88.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.82 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $598.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $571.02 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wealth and investment services' of $8.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.77 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loan and lease related fees' should come in at $18.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Deposit service fees' at $39.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies' stands at $7.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.59 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-interest income- Other income' should arrive at $14.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.46 million.
Analysts expect 'Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income' to come in at $610.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $588.85 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Webster Financial here>>> Shares of Webster Financial have experienced a change of -7.1% in the past month compared to the -3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WBS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
