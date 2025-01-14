We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy McKesson (MCK) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
McKesson (MCK - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MCK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 16.25 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.12. Over the past year, MCK's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.54 and as low as 14.23, with a median of 16.92.
Investors will also notice that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MCK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.93. MCK's PEG has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.32, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that McKesson is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MCK feels like a great value stock at the moment.