Is Iamgold (IAG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is
Iamgold (. IAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.95 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.26. Over the past year, IAG's Forward P/E has been as high as 38.76 and as low as 6.48, with a median of 10.25. IAG Quick Quote IAG - Free Report)
We also note that IAG holds a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. IAG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.43. IAG's PEG has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.54, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that IAG has a P/B ratio of 0.98. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.35. Over the past 12 months, IAG's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.85.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. IAG has a P/S ratio of 2.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.81.
Finally, investors should note that IAG has a P/CF ratio of 3.35. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.99. IAG's P/CF has been as high as 7.80 and as low as 2.68, with a median of 4.66, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Iamgold is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IAG feels like a great value stock at the moment.
Image: Bigstock
Is Iamgold (IAG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
