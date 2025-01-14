We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Genmab (GMAB) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Genmab (GMAB - Free Report) . GMAB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.
Another notable valuation metric for GMAB is its P/B ratio of 3.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GMAB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.38. Over the past year, GMAB's P/B has been as high as 4.65 and as low as 2.82, with a median of 3.97.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GMAB has a P/S ratio of 5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 6.17.
If you're looking for another solid Medical - Biomedical and Genetics value stock, take a look at Harmony Biosciences (HRMY - Free Report) . HRMY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Harmony Biosciences is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.04 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 65.26 and average PEG ratio of 4.53.
HRMY's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 14.39 and as low as 8.45, with a median of 10.57, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.47, all within the past year.
Furthermore, Harmony Biosciences holds a P/B ratio of 3.24 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.38. HRMY's P/B has been as high as 4.40, as low as 3.04, with a median of 3.42 over the past 12 months.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Genmab and Harmony Biosciences are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GMAB and HRMY feels like a great value stock at the moment.