Are Medical Stocks Lagging Argenx (ARGX) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. argenex SE (ARGX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
argenex SE is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1010 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. argenex SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARGX's full-year earnings has moved 62.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ARGX has gained about 9% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4%. This means that argenex SE is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (BDRX - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.2%.
Over the past three months, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, argenex SE belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 512 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.7% so far this year, meaning that ARGX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track argenex SE and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.